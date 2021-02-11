Focused Wealth Management Inc Sells 44 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,928,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,461,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,033.40.

GOOGL opened at $2,086.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,829.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,665.03. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $2,115.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

