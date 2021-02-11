Focused Wealth Management Inc Purchases New Stake in Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 0.15% of Iterum Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. 10.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Iterum Therapeutics news, Director Michael W. Dunne sold 33,143 shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $57,337.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 289,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,831.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Judith M. Matthews sold 33,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $58,591.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,456 shares of company stock worth $263,749 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

Shares of ITRM stock opened at $2.73 on Thursday. Iterum Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.91. The stock has a market cap of $133.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.49.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.22). Analysts forecast that Iterum Therapeutics plc will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a novel penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

