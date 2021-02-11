Focused Wealth Management Inc Invests $57,000 in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Stepan by 189.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Stepan in the 3rd quarter valued at $462,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Stepan in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stepan by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Stepan in the third quarter valued at about $318,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stepan news, VP Janet Anne Catlett sold 642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $75,916.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,018.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SCL opened at $122.43 on Thursday. Stepan has a 52-week low of $69.33 and a 52-week high of $131.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Stepan from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

