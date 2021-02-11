Focused Wealth Management Inc Buys 300 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 182.7% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 22,985 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 450,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,449,000 after purchasing an additional 167,810 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 326,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,078,000 after purchasing an additional 77,769 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 263.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,682,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,595,000 after buying an additional 1,219,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

BEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.67 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $46.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.37 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.75. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $49.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.21). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.88 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.3038 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity.

