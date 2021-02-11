Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) versus Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Head-To-Head Contrast

Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) and Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Focus Universal and Sypris Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Focus Universal $1.46 million 112.22 -$3.18 million N/A N/A Sypris Solutions $87.89 million 0.79 -$3.95 million N/A N/A

Focus Universal has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sypris Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Focus Universal and Sypris Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Focus Universal 0 0 0 0 N/A Sypris Solutions 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Focus Universal and Sypris Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Focus Universal -198.95% -54.89% -49.57% Sypris Solutions 2.38% 15.41% 3.38%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.2% of Sypris Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.1% of Focus Universal shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.3% of Sypris Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Focus Universal has a beta of -0.28, meaning that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sypris Solutions has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sypris Solutions beats Focus Universal on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Focus Universal Company Profile

Focus Universal Inc. develops and manufactures smart instrumentation platform and device. The company offers Ubiquitor, a wireless sensor device with a universal sensor node and gateway system that uses a computer or mobile device as the output display module that displays the readings of various probe modules. Its smart instrumentation platform (USIP) utilizes mobile devices or computers to communicate with smart devices, such as sensors, probes, and controllers to monitor and control any functions. The company also offers digital sensors and horticultural sensors, as well as universal smart controller (USC), a controller device. Further, it provides filter and handheld meter products, including fan speed adjuster, carbon filter, and HEPA filtration devices, as well as digital light and quantum par meters. Focus Universal Inc. sells its air filtration systems through distributors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Ontario, California.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc. provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets. This segment produces drive train components, including axle shafts, transmission shafts, gear sets, steer axle forgings, and other components for automotive and truck manufacturers. It also provides value added operations for drive train assemblies; and manufactures energy-related products, such as pressurized closures, insulated joints, and other specialty products primarily for oil and gas pipelines and related energy markets. The Sypris Electronics segment offers electronic manufacturing services, including circuit card and full box build manufacturing, high reliability manufacturing, systems assembly and integration, design for manufacturability, and design to specification work for customers in the aerospace and defense electronics market. This segment provides circuit card assembly services for electronic sensors and systems, such as radar and targeting systems, tactical ground stations, navigation systems, weapons systems, and targeting and warning systems, as well as offers solutions for identity management, cryptographic key distribution, cyber analytics, and manufactured complex data storage systems. It also offers value added solutions, such as low-volume prototype assembly and high-volume turnkey manufacturing. In addition, the company provides engineering design and repair or inspection services. Sypris Solutions, Inc. sells engineered product lines under the Tube Turns brand name. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

