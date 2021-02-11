FMC (NYSE:FMC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

FMC (NYSE:FMC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%.

Shares of FMC stock traded down $8.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,352,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. FMC has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $123.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.17.

Get FMC alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

In related news, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $668,587.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,098.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $86,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,091 shares of company stock worth $842,309. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Rowe boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.41.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.