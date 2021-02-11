Flputnam Investment Management Co. Purchases New Stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 21,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 262.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 19,524 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 190,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,141,000 after acquiring an additional 12,681 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 59,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 110,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $48.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.77. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $49.56.

