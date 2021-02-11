Flputnam Investment Management Co. Purchases 79 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. CX Institutional increased its stake in CME Group by 182.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in CME Group in the third quarter valued at $376,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in CME Group by 16.6% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 48,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,845 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 120.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in CME Group in the third quarter valued at $56,000. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $418,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,226,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total transaction of $71,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,249,169.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,559 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,616. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.06.

CME Group stock opened at $185.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.72 and a 200-day moving average of $173.74. The firm has a market cap of $66.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

