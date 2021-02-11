Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.07-1.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.212-4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.27 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on FLO. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Flowers Foods currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Flowers Foods stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.39. The company had a trading volume of 997,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Flowers Foods has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $25.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26 and a beta of 0.34.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

