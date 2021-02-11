Flagship Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 164 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 164 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS stock opened at $189.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $344.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.26, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.85 and its 200 day moving average is $144.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $190.70.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,043,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,087,207 shares of company stock worth $192,663,358. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.23.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Read More: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.