Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.30-5.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.39. Fiserv also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.30-5.50 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.66.

Shares of FISV stock traded down $1.60 on Thursday, reaching $107.82. The company had a trading volume of 354,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,991,152. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $72.29 billion, a PE ratio of 82.20, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.58 and a 200-day moving average of $105.61. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $124.61.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. Fiserv’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $2,303,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,140,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total value of $236,798.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,469.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,199,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,913,033. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

