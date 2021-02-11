FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Receives $77.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of FCFS traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $62.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,015. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.59. FirstCash has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $86.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.75.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $392.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstCash will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in FirstCash by 8.1% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,352,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,571,000 after buying an additional 176,198 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,343,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,112,000 after acquiring an additional 37,023 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in FirstCash by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,929,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,394,000 after acquiring an additional 257,832 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 981,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,728,000 after purchasing an additional 39,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 11.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 796,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,570,000 after purchasing an additional 81,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

