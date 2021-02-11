First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 81.3% from the January 14th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.98% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

SDVY opened at $26.24 on Thursday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $26.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average of $22.50.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.