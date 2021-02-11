First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 74.2% from the January 14th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FAD traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,112. First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $117.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth about $204,000. 1ST Source Bank acquired a new position in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

