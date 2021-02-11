First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 3,800.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of FMY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,010. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.61. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $14.78.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
