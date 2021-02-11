First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 3,800.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of FMY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,010. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.61. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $14.78.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

