First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.90

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.90 and last traded at $37.90, with a volume of 505 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.62.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.34.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth $6,292,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund by 88,952.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 179,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 179,683 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $4,239,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,448,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,652,000 after purchasing an additional 33,418 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,133,000.

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

