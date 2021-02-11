First Trust Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,100,270 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 425,621 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $51,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $52,390,000. Kiltearn Partners LLP purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth about $35,354,000. Natixis grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 624.1% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,025,616 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,461,000 after buying an additional 883,978 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,775,387 shares of the airline’s stock worth $82,751,000 after buying an additional 664,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 258.0% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 875,143 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,818,000 after buying an additional 630,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUV opened at $51.28 on Thursday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $58.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.92 and a 200-day moving average of $41.78. The firm has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of -18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LUV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 140166 boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

