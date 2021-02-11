First Trust Advisors LP Sells 28,595 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,595 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.73% of Q2 worth $49,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 6.1% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,511,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,229,000 after acquiring an additional 144,368 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,278 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 1.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,212,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,689,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 10.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 751,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,562,000 after acquiring an additional 73,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 20.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 679,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,028,000 after acquiring an additional 116,757 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Q2 from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 2,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $238,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total transaction of $1,296,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,277,386.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 242,022 shares of company stock valued at $28,528,537 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:QTWO opened at $145.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of -63.92 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.56.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

