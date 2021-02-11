First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,396,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 367,023 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $54,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in CNA Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 569.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 72,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 61,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 21,429 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 421,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,644,000 after acquiring an additional 28,067 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

CNA opened at $42.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.65. CNA Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $51.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.24. CNA Financial had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

