First Trust Advisors LP Has $43.75 Million Stock Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 24,362 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.54% of Globant worth $43,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 4.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 6.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 3.8% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 3.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

GLOB opened at $220.16 on Thursday. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $70.83 and a 1-year high of $230.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.01.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $207.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.76 million. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLOB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Globant from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Globant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.60.

Globant Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

