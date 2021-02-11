First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 32,736 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 506,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,736 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $46,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,887,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 13.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,336,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,947,000 after purchasing an additional 764,306 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 197.8% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 540,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,367,000 after buying an additional 358,887 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 24.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,763,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,893,000 after buying an additional 341,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Floor & Decor by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 645,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,317,000 after buying an additional 288,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

FND opened at $99.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.58. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $108.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.87, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90.

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 7,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $633,165.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,244,089.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 51,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $4,313,791.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,030,602.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,043 shares of company stock valued at $9,011,904. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FND shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Floor & Decor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.48.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

