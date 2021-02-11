First National Financial (TSE:FN) Lowered to “Hold” at TD Securities

First National Financial (TSE:FN) was downgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$46.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$42.00. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 4.97% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of First National Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th.
Shares of First National Financial stock opened at C$43.82 on Tuesday. First National Financial has a twelve month low of C$18.75 and a twelve month high of C$46.58. The company has a quick ratio of 14.30, a current ratio of 14.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,685.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$42.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72.
First National Financial Company Profile
First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.
