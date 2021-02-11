First National Financial (TSE:FN) Lowered to “Hold” at TD Securities

First National Financial (TSE:FN) was downgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$46.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$42.00. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 4.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of First National Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of First National Financial stock opened at C$43.82 on Tuesday. First National Financial has a twelve month low of C$18.75 and a twelve month high of C$46.58. The company has a quick ratio of 14.30, a current ratio of 14.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,685.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$42.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 9,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$38.86 per share, with a total value of C$375,115.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,492,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$291,140,518.96.

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

