First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) was downgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on First National Financial from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on First National Financial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of First National Financial in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on First National Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

First National Financial stock opened at $33.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.49. First National Financial has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $33.11.

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

