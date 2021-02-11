First Interstate Bank Decreases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Interstate Bank lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 57.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,521 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 453,670 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $38,979,000 after buying an additional 297,233 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,641,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Starbucks by 133.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,893 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in Starbucks by 5.9% during the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 34,026 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.85. The stock had a trading volume of 129,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,380,146. The company has a market cap of $124.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.26. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.56.

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

