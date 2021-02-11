First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.85-1.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.86. First Industrial Realty Trust also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.85-1.95 EPS.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $43.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,905. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.80. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $46.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $112.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.69 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised First Industrial Realty Trust to a buy rating and set a $19.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.44.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

