First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $112.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. First Industrial Realty Trust updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.85-1.95 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.85-1.95 EPS.

FR stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.46. The company had a trading volume of 10,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,905. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.84. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $46.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

