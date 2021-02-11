Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) PT Raised to $35.00

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Finning International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. CIBC upgraded Finning International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Finning International from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Finning International from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Finning International from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Finning International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.81.

Shares of OTCMKTS FINGF traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.74. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.22. Finning International has a 1-year low of $7.83 and a 1-year high of $23.74.

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, the United States, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers tractors, off-highway trucks, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic excavators and draglines, backhoe loaders, excavators, forklifts, articulated trucks, loaders, log loaders, tree harvesters, skidders, motor graders, paving products, compactors, wheel tractor-scrapers, pipe layers, extensive underground equipment, and other products.

