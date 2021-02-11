Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) PT Raised to $35.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its target price upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.43% from the stock’s previous close.

FINGF has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Finning International from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Finning International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Finning International from $33.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Finning International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC raised Finning International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.81.

FINGF stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.74. 900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day moving average is $18.22. Finning International has a 12-month low of $7.83 and a 12-month high of $23.74.

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, the United States, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers tractors, off-highway trucks, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic excavators and draglines, backhoe loaders, excavators, forklifts, articulated trucks, loaders, log loaders, tree harvesters, skidders, motor graders, paving products, compactors, wheel tractor-scrapers, pipe layers, extensive underground equipment, and other products.

