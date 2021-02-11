Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF)’s share price dropped 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.79. Approximately 6,331 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 9,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average of $0.64.

About Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF)

Finnair Oyj provides passenger and cargo airline services to various destinations between Asia and Europe. It also offers tours packages under its Aurinkomatkat and Finnair Holidays brands. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 59 aircraft, which included 32 owned by Finnair Aircraft Finance Oy, and 27 under lease.

