Financial Survey: Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) and Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) and Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

Carter Bankshares has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oak Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Carter Bankshares and Oak Valley Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carter Bankshares N/A N/A N/A Oak Valley Bancorp 24.83% 10.39% 0.94%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Carter Bankshares and Oak Valley Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carter Bankshares $169.01 million 1.74 $11.90 million N/A N/A Oak Valley Bancorp $47.65 million 2.68 $12.49 million N/A N/A

Oak Valley Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Carter Bankshares.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Carter Bankshares and Oak Valley Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carter Bankshares 0 1 2 0 2.67 Oak Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Carter Bankshares currently has a consensus price target of $13.13, indicating a potential upside of 17.29%. Given Carter Bankshares’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Carter Bankshares is more favorable than Oak Valley Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.0% of Carter Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.9% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.6% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Oak Valley Bancorp beats Carter Bankshares on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investment; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans. In addition, it provides other banking services that include safe deposit boxes, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, online banking, bill pay, mobile banking, debit cards, e-statements, and automated drafts for various accounts; insurance products; and treasury services. As of November 23, 2020, the company had 92 branches in Virginia and North Carolina. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in Oakdale, California, and surrounding areas. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial real estate loans; commercial business lending and trade finance; and small business administration lending, as well as consumer loans consisting of personal loans, automobile loans, home improvement loans, home mortgage loans, revolving lines of credit, and other personal loans. In addition, the company provides online banking, remote deposit capture, mobile banking, merchant, night depository, extended hours, wire transfer of funds, and note collection services, as well as automated teller machines. As of July 22, 2020, it operated through 17 branches, including Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, Tracy, Sacramento; two branches in Sonora; three branches in Modesto; and three branches in Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes, and Bishop. Oak Valley Bancorp was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Oakdale, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.