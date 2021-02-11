Financial Contrast: PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) & MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND)

PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) and MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PASSUR Aerospace and MIND Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PASSUR Aerospace $15.05 million 0.41 -$3.84 million N/A N/A MIND Technology $42.67 million 0.83 -$11.29 million N/A N/A

PASSUR Aerospace has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MIND Technology.

Profitability

This table compares PASSUR Aerospace and MIND Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PASSUR Aerospace -97.73% N/A -34.24% MIND Technology -63.69% -70.31% -23.39%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.7% of MIND Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.1% of PASSUR Aerospace shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of MIND Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

PASSUR Aerospace has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MIND Technology has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for PASSUR Aerospace and MIND Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PASSUR Aerospace 0 0 0 0 N/A MIND Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

MIND Technology beats PASSUR Aerospace on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

PASSUR Aerospace Company Profile

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc., a business intelligence company, provides predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It offers data aggregation and consolidation, information, decision support, predictive analytics, collaborative solutions, and professional services. The company also provides various solutions for traffic flow management, diversion management, flight predictability, surface management, turn time management, connectivity and collaboration, and aviation fees and charges. It serves airlines, airports, governments, and other aviation related companies through its direct sales force. PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

MIND Technology Company Profile

MIND Technology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Marine Technology Products, and Equipment Leasing. The Marine Technology Products segment develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products. Its products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Digishot energy source controllers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; SeaLink product line of marine sensors and solid streamer systems; and HarborGuard, an integrated waterside surveillance and security system that combines radar, video, and other surveillance technology to provide security for various waterside installations. This segment also provides streamer weight collars, depth and pressure transducers, air control valves, and source array systems; spare and replacement parts; repair and engineering services, training and field service operations, and umbilical termination; and equipment, consumables, systems integration, engineering hardware, and software maintenance support services. The Equipment Leasing segment leases seismic equipment for short-term primarily to seismic data acquisition contractors and oil field service providers. This segment also sells used equipment from its lease pool. The company was formerly known as Mitcham Industries, Inc. MIND Technology, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

