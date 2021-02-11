Financial Comparison: Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) and BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI)

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) and BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Yum China and BurgerFi International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yum China 0 2 6 1 2.89 BurgerFi International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Yum China currently has a consensus price target of $57.68, indicating a potential downside of 4.67%. Given Yum China’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Yum China is more favorable than BurgerFi International.

Risk and Volatility

Yum China has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BurgerFi International has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.6% of Yum China shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of BurgerFi International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Yum China shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of BurgerFi International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Yum China and BurgerFi International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yum China 6.33% 16.35% 7.65% BurgerFi International N/A -2.59% -0.65%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yum China and BurgerFi International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yum China $8.78 billion 2.89 $713.00 million $1.88 32.18 BurgerFi International N/A N/A $1.16 million N/A N/A

Yum China has higher revenue and earnings than BurgerFi International.

Summary

Yum China beats BurgerFi International on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories. The company also provides online food delivery services. It operates franchise restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Little Sheep, East Dawning, and COFFii & JOY names. As of July 29, 2020, the company operated approximately 10,000 restaurants in China and internationally. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has strategic agreements with China Petrochemical Corporation and with China National Petroleum Corporation to collaborate on the development of franchise restaurants at gas stations. Yum China Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

BurgerFi International Company Profile

BurgerFi International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants. It has approximately 125 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Opes Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to BurgerFi International, Inc. in December 2020. BurgerFi International, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

