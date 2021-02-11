Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.20-6.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.5-13.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.63 billion.Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 6.20-6.40 EPS.

FIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.66.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $133.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $82.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -740.89, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.84.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

