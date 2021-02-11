Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.57. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.47 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.66.

NYSE FIS opened at $133.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.84. The stock has a market cap of $82.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -740.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $158.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,197.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 628.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

