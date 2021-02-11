Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Down 5.1%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) was down 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.02 and last traded at $3.15. Approximately 2,074,841 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 4,113,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

The stock has a market capitalization of $532.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $262.67 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ferroglobe by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 250,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 16,826 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Ferroglobe by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 267,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 91,467 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ferroglobe by 161.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 416,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 257,071 shares in the last quarter. 18.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.