Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Short Interest Update

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a growth of 4,625.0% from the January 14th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

FEEXF stock remained flat at $$3.90 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.63. Ferrexpo has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $4.00.

Get Ferrexpo alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.