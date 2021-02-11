Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2021 // Comments off

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a growth of 4,625.0% from the January 14th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

FEEXF stock remained flat at $$3.90 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.63. Ferrexpo has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $4.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

About Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.