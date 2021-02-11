Ferratum Oyj (FRU.F) (ETR:FRU) Shares Up 3.3%

Ferratum Oyj (FRU.F) (ETR:FRU)’s share price shot up 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €6.22 ($7.32) and last traded at €6.20 ($7.29). 24,060 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 13,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.00 ($7.06).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.88, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $130.76 million and a PE ratio of 16.07.

About Ferratum Oyj (FRU.F) (ETR:FRU)

Ferratum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile banking, and digital consumer and small business loans to retail and business clients. Its loan portfolio consists of microloans, PLUS loans, Prime loans, and revolving credit facilities; and working capital loans to businesses. The company also offers current accounts, overdrafts, and savings and term deposits; multi-currency contactless debit cards; and digital payments and transfers.

