Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNMA opened at $1.94 on Thursday. Federal National Mortgage Association has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $3.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.14. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 96.80 and a beta of 2.38.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Federal National Mortgage Association in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of financing for mortgages in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates in two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.

