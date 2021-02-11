Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Major Shareholder Bancorporation National Zions Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total transaction of $822,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,219,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bancorporation National Zions also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Bancorporation National Zions sold 20,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $1,541,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $801,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $805,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 20,090 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,586,306.40.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $734,300.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total transaction of $719,700.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 15,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,093,800.00.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 20,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $1,507,400.00.

On Friday, December 11th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.85, for a total transaction of $758,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $749,000.00.

Shares of NYSE AGM opened at $82.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.23. The company has a market cap of $885.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $83.38.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.32. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $47.05 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 18.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 422,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,905,000 after buying an additional 65,627 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 327,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,332,000 after acquiring an additional 46,578 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 6.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after acquiring an additional 9,164 shares during the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 126,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

