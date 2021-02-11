fastjet Plc (FJET.L) (LON:FJET) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.04

fastjet Plc (FJET.L) (LON:FJET) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.02. fastjet Plc (FJET.L) shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 55,603,590 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.04. The stock has a market cap of £1.14 million and a PE ratio of -0.01.

About fastjet Plc (FJET.L) (LON:FJET)

fastjet Plc provides passenger airline services in Africa. The company was formerly known as Rubicon Diversified Investments Plc and changed its name to fastjet Plc in August 2012. fastjet Plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

