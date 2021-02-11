Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a decrease of 71.5% from the January 14th total of 102,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 469,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fanuc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fanuc from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of FANUY remained flat at $$27.35 during midday trading on Thursday. 233,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,615. Fanuc has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Fanuc had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fanuc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

