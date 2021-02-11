FansTime (FTI) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One FansTime token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FansTime has traded 109.9% higher against the dollar. FansTime has a market cap of $2.39 million and approximately $6.89 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FansTime Profile

FansTime (CRYPTO:FTI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Token Trading

FansTime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

