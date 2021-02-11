Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Facebook by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,694 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,126,470,000 after buying an additional 948,608 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 15.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after buying an additional 1,598,856 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,357,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,974,601,000 after acquiring an additional 179,672 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Facebook by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,560,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,956 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.41.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.28, for a total value of $85,956.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,936.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total value of $3,508,767.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,556,207 shares of company stock worth $422,395,601 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $271.87 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $774.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $265.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

