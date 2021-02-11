Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sells 44,750 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.64, for a total transaction of $11,932,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 10th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.45, for a total transaction of $12,102,637.50.

On Friday, February 5th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.92, for a total transaction of $11,989,420.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.29, for a total transaction of $11,647,977.50.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.99, for a total transaction of $11,947,802.50.

On Friday, January 29th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 4,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.73, for a total transaction of $1,228,967.50.

On Monday, January 25th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.67, for a total transaction of $15,562,687.50.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 5,828 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.95, for a total transaction of $1,602,408.60.

On Friday, January 22nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 55,869 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.79, for a total transaction of $15,408,111.51.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.33, for a total transaction of $11,963,017.50.

On Friday, January 15th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total transaction of $11,259,547.50.

FB traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $271.87. 14,188,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,432,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $265.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.79. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 29,336 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,980 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,005,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $274,580,000 after buying an additional 259,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.41.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

