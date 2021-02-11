Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Price Target Raised to $12.50 at B. Riley

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

EXTR has been the topic of several other reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.30.

EXTR opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. Extreme Networks has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $11.12.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The business had revenue of $242.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 39,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $297,577.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,048.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 247,892 shares of company stock worth $1,805,145. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 128,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 113,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

