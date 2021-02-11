Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Price Target Raised to $12.50 at B. Riley

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
EXTR has been the topic of several other reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.30.
EXTR opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. Extreme Networks has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $11.12.
In other news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 39,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $297,577.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,048.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 247,892 shares of company stock worth $1,805,145. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 128,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 113,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Extreme Networks
Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.
