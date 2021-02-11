Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,357 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $27,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 53.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 3.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.8% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $287,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,271,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 25,315 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $2,850,975.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 193,145 shares in the company, valued at $21,751,989.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXR stock opened at $118.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.70 and a 1 year high of $121.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.09.

EXR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

