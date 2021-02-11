Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.94

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.94 and traded as high as $6.41. Extendicare shares last traded at $6.41, with a volume of 353,006 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXE. CIBC boosted their price objective on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Extendicare to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 477.74, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.94. The company has a market cap of C$573.95 million and a PE ratio of 12.42.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$296.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$273.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Extendicare Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. Extendicare’s payout ratio is 93.02%.

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

