Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Experian plc offers information services. The company’s business segment consists of Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services and Consumer Services. The Decision Analytics segment provides application processing, customer management, fraud solutions and collections software and systems. The Marketing Services segment provides data, analytics and cross-channel campaign management to help its clients to execute their marketing campaigns, develop their messaging, interact with their customers across channels and measure the success of their campaigns. The Consumer Services segment provides credit monitoring, fraud protection and identity management services to consumers through the Internet. The Credit Services segment provides information to organizations to help them manage the risks associated with extending credit to their customers and preventing fraud. Experian plc, formerly known as Experian Group Limited, is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on EXPGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Experian from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Experian currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.00.

EXPGY opened at $35.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. Experian has a 52 week low of $21.46 and a 52 week high of $41.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.52.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

