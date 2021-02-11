EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.35

EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.35 and traded as high as $3.97. EXFO shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 48,920 shares.

EXFO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on EXFO from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised EXFO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised EXFO from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on EXFO from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EXFO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.89.

Get EXFO alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $223.58 million, a PE ratio of -35.45 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average of $3.35.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $71.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.25 million. EXFO had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. Equities analysts expect that EXFO Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of EXFO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EXFO by 686.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 558,831 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 487,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in EXFO by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,028,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXFO Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXFO)

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for EXFO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXFO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.