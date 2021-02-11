EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.09

EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.09 and last traded at $7.09, with a volume of 965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EVRAZ from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVRAZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of EVRAZ in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.03.

EVRAZ Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EVRZF)

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; a range of coking coal blends products; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

