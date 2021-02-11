EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.09

EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.09 and last traded at $7.09, with a volume of 965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EVRAZ from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVRAZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of EVRAZ in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.03.

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; a range of coking coal blends products; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

